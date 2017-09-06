Bernard MacLaverty's first novel for 16 years, Midwinter Break, is to be made into a movie.

The Glasgow-based author's novel, which has been described as "his masterpiece" will be made into a feature film.

The writer, from Northern Ireland but a resident of Scotland since 1975, will adapt the acclaimed novel for the screen, a book which tells the tale of a retired couple who fly from their home in Scotland to Amsterdam for a long weekend.

The producer of the film, according to the Deadline website, will be Guy Heeley, who is making the movie for Film4.

The film will be directed by John Crowley, an Irish director who has made films including Brooklyn in 2015 and Intermission in 2003 and show part of the True Detective series in 2015.

Crowley is also directing a film adaptation of The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt's acclaimed novel.

Midwinter Break follows the story of Gerry and Stella Gilmore, whose sojourn in Amsterdam leads to them taking stock of their lives and marriage.

The Herald's review of the novel said it was MacLaverty's 'finest to date' and noted: "What remains the same is MacLaverty’s emotional depth, his clear and lyrical prose, and his ability to create believable characters whose fates matter.

MacLaverty has written five collections of stories and four other novels, including Grace Notes which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize and won the Saltire Scottish Book of the Year Award.

The writer is not a stranger to the screen - he wrote a screenplay for Cal in 1984 and Helen Mirren and John Lynch starred and Mark Knopfler composed the film soundtrack.

He also adapted Lamb for the screen, a film in which Liam Neeson and Hugh O'Conor starred, directed by Colin Gregg, and Van Morrison composed the soundtrack.

In 2003 he wrote and directed a short film Bye-Child, which was BAFTA nominated for ‘Best Short Film’, and has also written libretti for Scottish Opera’s Five:15 series.

Of John Crowley, Film4 chief Daniel Battsek said: "John is one of those filmmakers who I’ve intersected with, but haven’t worked with, for a while. I admire him hugely and feel like this is a tremendous addition to our slate."