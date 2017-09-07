Scottish mothers who have lost their children to cancer have propped small, glistening golden bikes in public places to raise awareness of the issue.

Milene Munro has devoted herself to raising awareness of how cancer can affect children since the death of her seven-year-old son.

The mum from Aberdeen lost her son Braeden Williams to a brain tumour in 2014.

Tanya Turnbull from Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, also lost her five-year old son, Sam Dorrance, to the illness last summer.

Sam was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in September 2015, shortly after starting P1, and died last July.

The duo have gone through dozens of cans of gold spray-paint to coat six children’s bikes and two scooters with the stuff.

They coated bikes and scooters in the gold paint which are chained up at prominent spots on Aberdeen’s Union Street and in parks in Stonehaven.

The shiny bicycle pictured is on display outside Marks and Spencer in the city.

Each of the bikes and scooters shows the name of a child from the north-east who has fought cancer.

The idea struck the 48-year-old after she noticed a similar effort on the Isle of Man.

She said: “I thought it could be done in Aberdeen, so I put a post online appealing for old bikes.

“I ended up with six bikes and two scooters, and had to invest in 48 250ml tins of gold spray-paint to give them a good coating.

“As well as Braeden’s bike there are others for children who were in hospital at the same time as him.

“I just want them to catch people’s eye, and to get them thinking about childhood cancer.”

Her son Braeden was diagnosed with a tumour the day before his fifth birthday, in 2012, and died in October 2014.

He became ill shortly after he had started primary one at Dunnotar Primary School.

Tanya added that the tribute was especially poignant as Sam had looked forward to cycling.

She said: “He kept saying ‘I’ll ride my bike by the time I’m five’.

“He can’t do any of those things now and that’s what makes the bikes so significant.

“They are signifying all the childhood dreams of those lost children.”

About 400 children develop brain tumours each year in the UK with boys more likely to suffer one than girls, according to the MacMillan Cancer charity