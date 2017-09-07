Judy Murray has been compared to Donald Trump amid suggestions the SNP Government pandered to both of them in planning rows as they were "celebrities".
Green MSP Mark Ruskell claimed the £70m Park of Keir project near Dunblane, which has been championed by the mother of Wimbledon aces Andy and Jamie Murray, received special treatment because of its connections.
Ministers have said they are minded to grant in principle planning permission for the tennis and golf centre, despite the development being recommended for rejection by a Scottish Government-appointed planning reporter after a public inquiry.
The plan, which included 12 tennis courts, a golf academy, hotel and housing, has been backed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Colin Montgomerie, but drew 1,000 letters of objection.
At First Minister’s Questions, Mr Ruskell likened the affair to Donald Trump’s Menie golf course in Aberdeenshire, which was also rejected by local councillors but approved by a Scottish Government reporter and ministers in 2008.
He said: “Last week, the First Minister’s Government approved mansions, a hotel, a golf course and a tennis centre on the protected Park of Keir near Dunblane.
“The decision overruled the local development plan; it overruled Stirling Council; and it even overruled the Government’s own planning reporter.
“Did the First Minister’s Government not learn anything from the disastrous decision to approve Trump’s golf resort? Celebrities should not rule the planning system.
“The real national tennis centre is only 2 miles up the road, at the University of Stirling.”
He also asked Ms Sturgeon to rule out a public bail out if the project failed.
Ms Sturgeon replied. “I am not sure whether the member was trying to put Judy Murray into the same category as Donald Trump - I certainly hope not.
“Planning decisions are taken absolutely in line with planning rules and no other considerations are taken into account.
"The planning minister carefully considered all aspects of the reporter's report and concluded the development is of regional and national importance for sport.”
Ms Sturgeon's spokesman later said it was "inappropriate" to bracket Ms Murray and President Trump.
