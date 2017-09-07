A PROBE has been launched after a young girl died suddenly at home.

The nine-year-old died at the house on Dumbreck Road, Pollokshields on Thursday afternoon.

Police and paramedics raced to the scene close to House for An Art Lover and Hazelwood school around 1.45pm but the child could not be saved.

Forensic officers could be seen inside the semi-detached house and in the back garden, along with a handful of police officers and CID.

More than a dozen friends and relatives arrived throughout the day to comfort the grieving family, and could be seen gathering in the house next door.

The street outside the property was packed with cars belonging to visitors.

One neighbour told the Evening Times: "They are a really nice family, I think with two beautiful daughters.

"They are friendly and it's just such a shame to think that they have had a loss like this."

(Photo credit: SWNS)

Another neighbour told of how she saw multiple police cars and ambulances pull up outside the house.

He said: "We thought there was a road crash at first as the road outside these houses is always so busy.

"I went out to see what was happening and saw so many police cars. It was quite frightening.

"I just hope the family are getting the support they need. What a terrible tragedy."

The girl's death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem will take place to determine the cause.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of death which officers are treating as unexplained at this time."

A post-mortem examination will be carried out and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.