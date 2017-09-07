THE FAMILY of an eight-year-old boy left with horrific facial injuries after being hit by a moped driver are urging their council to install CCTV cameras around the city’s play parks.
Lj Jackson had four of his teeth smashed out when a moped driver apparently crashed into him last Sunday.
The youngster had been playing on his new BMX on the pavement outside his house in Aberdeen when the shocking incident happened.
Loading article content
His father Leslie Jackson, 31, ran outside with his partner Kerry Paterson, 30, to find Lj lying injured on the street.
Two men, aged 18 and 19, were charged in connection with the incident.
But Lj’s family are now campaigning for stricter monitoring on play parks to stop any similar incidents happening in the future.
The change.org page, ‘Stricter CCTV monitoring and preventative measures surrounding children’s play areas’, was set up by Lj’s uncle, Reece Paterson.
The 21-year-old wrote: “The intention of this petition is to encourage and entrust Aberdeen City Council to resolve the obvious issues within all, if not most Aberdeen City communities regarding motorcycle misuse; in public pedestrian areas, pathways, and City Parks.
“This is an undeniable problem our city is plagued with and this needs to be resolved.
“We encourage all city residents, parents and members of the city’s leadership to support this petition in the hopes that eventually an outcome is achieved.”
Reece added: “Following from what had happened to Lj, it would be a great thing if something positive were to come out of it."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.