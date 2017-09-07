CYCLISTS in the middle of a rural road race claimed they were thrashed with sticks by elderly men apparently furious at the harvest being disrupted.

The alleged attackers, said to have been dressed in tweed and wearing flat caps, allegedly struck cyclists on the head as they passed, causing at least one racer to fall off.

The bizarre incident, which happened during the Tour o’ the Borders race near Peebles in the Scottish Borders, is being investigated by police.

The 74-mile race, which attracted almost 2,000 competitors, required the closure of several local roads.

It is claimed the Tesco Bank-sponsored event on Sunday may have caused delays to bringing in the harvest.

Cyclists encountered two elderly men blocking the route

The men said to have launched the attack are believed to be aged between 70 and 80, according to witnesses. They had disappeared by the time a police motorcycle arrived on the scene.

The incident took place a few hundred meters south of the junction of the A701 and B712 Stobo road, just south of Broughton.

Competitors took to the events Facebook page to give their accounts of what happened.

One said: “Two people that looked like farmers wearing tweed jackets and flat caps – one had a dog – were hitting cyclists on their head with long sticks.”

Another wrote: “At one point on the ride, we were attacked by two local men with sticks standing in the middle of the road hitting cyclists and their bikes.

“It was a totally appalling unprovoked attack which spoiled the day. Hopefully something will be done and these two idiots will be brought to justice in some way.”

Paul Mellotte, a competitor at the event, said: “I came around the corner, behind the first group of cyclists and I noticed they had all slowed down.

“I could see some weaving around with other cyclists ahead and noticed two older guys around 70 to 80 years old walking on the road.

“I cycled up towards them and noticed they were both holding out big sticks I asked them what has happened and was there a problem ahead? One of them said, 'You are the problem.'”

“I had to stop my bike and then I pushed with my foot to get past them.”

Event Organiser Neil Dalgleish said he was told at least one rider had been forced off his bike and had to be taken to hospital, as was also reported on social media.

He said: “Our cycling visitors know the Borders is a place the quality of the cycling and events is second to none, so I think a truly special day was marred by some thugs, some idiots.

“Their behaviour is disgusting, and they are a disgrace to the whole of the Borders, let alone their own communities.

“We have had to make it clear that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable. It could have caused serious injuries or worse.”

In recent years, farmers have expressed concerns at not being able to move between their fields at harvest time due to cycling events.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that we are aware of protests at the event, and we are investigating.

“So far, however, no one has told us of any injury. If someone has an injury, they should tell us so we can investigate.”

Tour o’ The Borders posted on their official Facebook page: “What happened was potentially very dangerous and the police want to prosecute those responsible, who are a disgrace to the Borders.

“This has always been an extremely friendly event and we are proud of the warm welcome the Borders gives to cyclists.”

Video footage shows two elderly men try to stop cyclists and block their path.

The clip shows cyclists approach the junction which has clearly been blocked off with cones and security staff can be seen in high-visibility jackets.