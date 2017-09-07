THE Scottish Football Association has written to member clubs advising it will not participate in any independent review into the game's response to Rangers' use of Employee Benefit Trusts (EBTs).
In July this year, SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster revealed the league had taken legal advice following the Supreme Court judgement that ruled out any further sanctions against Rangers by the league.
That followed a Supreme Court ruling in HMRC's favour in respect of EBTs run by the Ibrox club.
But in a letter to member clubs, the SFA said it would not be calling another review, despite receiving correspondence from the SPFL on behalf of all 42 league clubs.
"After careful consideration, the board of the Scottish FA has declined the invitation to participate in such a review," the SFA said in its letter.
"The image of the game in Scotland can only be damaged further by 'raking over the coals' of everything that has happened in the last six years for a further lengthy period of time.
"No-one is complacent or insensitive to the issues. It will be impossible to satisfy every supporter, every club official and every member club.
"Nevertheless, the board of the Scottish FA is resolute. It has acted with integrity and in the best interests of Scottish football at all times."
The SPFL letter to the SFA asked them to consider "an invitation to participate in the proposed review." The governing body for the game in Scotland had also been contacted by an unnamed club requesting a review take place.
