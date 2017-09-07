THE Scottish Football Association has written to member clubs advising it will not participate in any independent review into the game's response to Rangers' use of Employee Benefit Trusts (EBTs).

In July this year, SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster revealed the league had taken legal advice following the Supreme Court judgement that ruled out any further sanctions against Rangers by the league.

That followed a Supreme Court ruling in HMRC's favour in respect of EBTs run by the Ibrox club.

Loading article content