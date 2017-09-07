A VETERAN firefighter is battling blood cancer caused by taking part in a trial of a new treatment for his Crohn’s disease.
Gary Dall, who has spent almost 30 years saving lives, has an aggressive form of myelodysplasia (MDS) - a type of cancer where the bone marrow fails to make enough healthy blood cells.
The 49-year-old from Kirkcaldy, Fife, agreed to take part in a clinical trial to cure his Crohn’s disease seven years ago.
Gary says he was advised there was a low risk of developing cancer as a result of the treatment, which involved a transplant of his own stem cells, taking medication and undergoing chemotherapy.
Last year, doctors discovered the father-of-four’s blood count was low and bone marrow tests showed that he had MDS.
The only cure for Gary is for him is to have a second stem cell transplant which he can only have when he finds a suitable donor.
Now, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and blood cancer charity, The Anthony Nolen Trust are holding a public donor event at Kirkcaldy fire station next weekend to find a donor.
Gary, a group manager at Kirkcaldy station, was on medication for Crohn’s, a long-term condition which causes inflammation of the digestive system and currently affects 115,000 people in the UK.
Seven years ago, his medication for the disease stopped working.
Gary said: “I was offered a clinical trial and took it. The trial involved taking medication to increase my blood cells and then chemotherapy.
“They would have told me about the risks involved but with the state I was in, I can’t remember much.
“The risks for something like this are low.”
