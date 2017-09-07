Young children are being failed by Conservative under-funding of child care, Jeremy Corbyn is set to claim in the final stages of a tour of Tory marginals.

The Labour leader is heading to the midlands to highlight the closure of a string of Sure Start centres, which provide support for parents.

Mr Corbyn will also accuse Prime Minister Theresa May of failing to provide the cash to fund the Government's commitment to give families 30 hours of free childcare.

During a visit to a Sure Start centre in Corby, Northamptonshire, he is expected to say: "The Conservatives are failing young children and their families.

"On their watch, eight Sure Start centres have already been lost in Northamptonshire and their refusal to properly fund their own childcare policies will mean more and more families not getting the support they need and deserve.

"Childcare and early years providers across the country, like The Pen Green Centre in Corby, need the funding to deliver 30 hours of free childcare for three and four-year-olds.

"Across the country, providers have made that case to the Government but ministers are refusing to listen.

"The next Labour government will make sure childcare providers have the resources they need to deliver 30 hours of high-quality childcare to every two to four-year-old, as well as investing £500 million in Sure Start, which was one of the important achievements of the last Labour government."

Under the Government's plans, all three and four-year-olds in England will be entitled to 30 free hours of childcare a week from this month, up from 15 hours.

Earlier this week, the Government apologised to parents for "teething problems" with the new scheme after some found it difficult to secure the free support.

Some nurseries have claimed the funding allocated for the plan does not cover the true cost of providing the extra hours.

Mr Corbyn will finish his tour of marginals on Saturday after visiting about 40 seats over the summer in a campaign to build on Labour's increased support at the general election.