CELTIC joine fans in paying last respects to the club's oldest season ticket holder after it emerged he passed away aged 97.

Davie Bunton was a dedicated lifelong fan of the Hoops and still regularly travelled to games home and away on the Drumchapel Celtic Supporters Bus.

And earlier this year, he was part of the presentation party that handed over the Scottish Premiership league title to Brendan Rodgers’ unbeaten team in front of a sell out crowd at Celtic Park.

In 2014, Davie joined seven other oldest season ticket holders for a day of hospitality as they watched Celtic lift the league trophy against Dundee United.

He was one of the many fans who made the journey to Seville 14 years ago to watch Martin O’Neill’s side in the UEFA Cup Final.

Fans have lined up to pay their respects to a man dubbed ‘a gentleman, legend and Celtic fanatic’ by his granddaughter Claire.

Davie’s other granddaughter Caitlin emotionally wrote: “Cancer is such a horrible thing. Heaven was needing a hero like you Granda, you’re now with Nana.. Rest in Peace”.

Celtic: "Everyone at Celtic Park was saddened to hear that Celtic supporter, Davie Bunton passed away.... Davie was Celtic’s oldest Season Ticket Holder and as a member of the Drumchapel CSC, still went to all games home and away until this season.

"At 97-years-old, Davie (pictured above right) was part of the presentation team when the SPFL trophy was presented to the Invincibles at the end of last season, an occasion that made him, his family and the members of the Drumchapel CSC very proud.

"Davie was 47 when Celtic won the European Cup, and who knew that he’d follow the Hoops for another 50 years and witness an unbeaten season half-a-century after Lisbon.

"His all-time favourite player was Malky MacDonald but he did admit to having a soft spot for Henrik Larsson and the great Jimmy Johnstone.

"Davie will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was a Celtic legend. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with Davie’s family and friends at this sad time."