FIREFIGHTERS have put out blaze in the centre of Glasgow.

Local pubs and restaurants in Argyle Street wree evacuated as emergency services were called at around 8.40pm following reports of smoke seen coming from the ground floor of a three-storey building.

Four crews attended the fire and put out the flames shortly before 10pm.

Loading article content

Argyle Street was closed between Kelvingrove Street and Derby Street. Drivers were advised to avoid the area where possible.

There were no reports of any injuries