Health Secretary Shona Robison has paid tribute to the work of Frank’s Law campaigner Amanda Kopel after it was announced at least 9,000 Scots could benefit from a change in the law on personal care.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday free personal care will be extended to under-65s with degenerative conditions as part of the Programme for Government.
Yesterday Ms Robison visited Mrs Kopel to congratulate her on the success of her campaign.
Loading article content
She said: “Amanda’s been absolutely amazing. She’s aninspiring, tenacious lady and it’s been a great opportunity for me to personally thank her.
“I’ve had a lot of contact with Amanda over the years, around Frank’s Law.
“It’s been a great moment to thank her personally and to pay tribute to her role in making all of this happen.”
Mrs Kopel has pushed for the change in care provision since her husband, former Dundee United player Frank Kopel, was diagnosed with and later died from early onset dementia.
She said: “I was blown away, absolutely over the moon.
“There are no words in the dictionary that explain how I felt on Tuesday when I heard the First Minister announce that they were going to deliver Frank’s Law.
“I just started sobbing, turned to a photograph of Frankie and, to be honest, I never heard the rest of the First Minister’s speech.
“These were words which for 51 months Frank and I had hoped and prayed that we would hear coming out of the chamber at Holyrood.”
From April 2019, Frank’s Law is expected to benefit at least 9,000 people living in Scotland.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.