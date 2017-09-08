The latest Big Noise orchestra, a youth music organisation inspired by a programme in Venezuela, has opened in Dundee.
Big Noise Douglas is the latest expansion for the programme, which already runs music lessons and orchestras in Raploch, Stirling, Govanhill, Glasgow and Torry, Aberdeen.
Sistema Scotland, the charity which runs Big Noise Douglas in partnership with Optimistic Sound and Dundee City Council, also announced a partnership with the Perth-based Gannochy Trust which will see an initial investment of £325,000 towards Sistema Scotland and Big Noise Douglas.
In the first year Big Noise Douglas will work with around 400 pre-school and P1-P3 pupils from St Pius and Claypotts Castle Primary Schools.
The late Dundee musician Michael Marra campaigned to bring Big Noise to Dundee.
His plan was taken up by a group of Dundonians who created Optimistic Sound, a charity established to campaign and fundraise for a Big Noise centre in Dundee.
Sistema Scotland expects to have around 2,500 children from babies to 17 year olds engaged with the Big Noise Programme by the end of 2017 through in-school, afterschool, school holidays, nursery and Baby Noise classes.
Richard Holloway, the chairman of Sistema Scotland said: "It was wonderful to see the children’s eyes light up when the musicians came on stage. At Big Noise we always start with the stringed instruments. Today the children were introduced to the violin, viola, cello and double bass.
"We are delighted that after nearly ten years Sistema Scotland has grown to have four Big Noise Centres in communities in Glasgow, Stirling, Aberdeen and now Dundee.
"At Sistema Scotland we use the power of music to improve the life chances of children, and to empower local communities, making them more sustainable and resilient."
