MORE than two million Scots are facing an income tax rise next year, after Nicola Sturgeon said she was willing to dump an SNP manifesto pledge to freeze the basic rate. The First Minister was accused of chasing after people’s pay cheques after she refused to rule out a rise, despite being elected on a pledge to leave the 20p rate untouched.

Instead, Ms Sturgeon said she would keep an “open mind” as she sought common ground with the Liberal Democrats, Labour and Greens, all of whom stood on a platform of tax rises. Transport Minister Humza Yousaf also twice refused to rule out breaking the manifesto pledge when he was questioned about it directly by ITV Border.

Around 2.2 million people, almost half the country’s adult population, pay only the basic rate of tax, which applies to earnings between the personal allowance of £11,500 and £43,000.

Around 360,000 Scots pay the 40p higher rate that starts at £43,000, and around 17,000 top earners pay the 45p additional rate that kicks in at £150,000.

Ms Sturgeon announced on Tuesday she wanted a cross-party debate on the “progressive use” of Holyrood’s tax raising powers to fund public services.

This was seen as a pointer to tax rises for those paying the 40p and 45p rates, given the SNP manifesto said a basic rate freeze was needed to protect low-income families.

However at First Minister’s Questions (FMQs), Ms Sturgeon made it clear all tax bands and thresholds were now up for discussion, and nothing should be ruled out in advance.

A penny added to each of the bands would raise around £500 million. Her official spokesman said that, as a minority Government, the SNP could not deliver every manifesto promise, and had to work with others to deliver a “consensual” Budget. Ministers have promised a paper in the autumn setting out a range of income tax options, including increases and changes to thresholds and the number of tax bands.

Drawing on the policies of all the Holyrood parties, the paper is intended to find common ground on tax so the SNP administration can pass its Budget.

The SNP’s Holyrood manifesto said the party would “freeze the basic rate of income tax throughout the next Parliament to protect those on low and middle incomes”, and raise the tax-free allowance to £12,750 by 2021/22. It also pledged to increase the higher rate threshold by no more than inflation and possibly raise the 45p rate from 2018/19.

At FMQs, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said she was opposed to all current basic rate taxpayers paying more, and asked if Ms Sturgeon was too.

Ms Sturgeon said it would be wrong to rule out options ahead of a debate.

She said the Government would set rates “responsibly and with the interests of households, businesses, wider society and the economy firmly at heart” and “not simply transfer the burden of austerity on to the shoulders of those who can least afford it”.

She went on: “We face further Westminster austerity imposed by Ruth Davidson’s party. We face the implications of Brexit, from which Ruth Davidson thinks that the country might never recover, and a range of other pressures, such as demographic[s].

“If we want this country to continue to have the highest quality public services, well-paid public servants, the support and the infrastructure that our businesses need to thrive, and effective policies to tackle poverty, we need to have an honest and mature debate about how best to deliver those things.”

Ms Davidson replied: “I think that anyone in Scotland who earns less than £43,000 a year just heard the First Minister’s message loud and clear - she is coming for their paycheck.”