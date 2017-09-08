A REMARKABLE sculpture of Queen Victoria has been barred from export.
Arts Minister John Glen is hoping a buyer can come forward with £1.45 million to save the 1887 bust made by master sculptor Alfred Gilbert.
The export ban on the “remarkable” depiction of the ageing monarch will remain in place until December.
But if a serious buyer comes forward the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport may extend the bar until April 2018.
The sculpture is valued at £1.2 million + VAT and the buyer will have to match this price.
Mr Glen said: “This captivating likeness of Queen Victoria showcases the extraordinary skills of celebrated sculptor Alfred Gilbert.
“I would be delighted to see this unique piece on display in a UK institution where the public can enjoy and admire it.”
The sculpture depicts Queen Victoria towards the end of her long life.
The marble has been sensitively carved to reflect the texture of her skin and her meditative expression, as well as the soft swirls of cloth around her head and shoulders.
