RECORD numbers of tourists visited distilleries in Scotland last year as more open their doors to cash in on the growing interest in the product.

Figures show 1.7 million people visited distilleries last year, an increase of 8 per cent on the previous 12 months.

The Scotch Whisky Association’s (SWA) annual survey found visits have increased by about a quarter since 2010 and more than half of Scotland’s 123 distilleries now welcome the public.

Collectively, whisky distilleries rank among some of the most popular UK attractions with a similar number of visits to globally recognised sites such as St Paul’s Cathedral and the Royal Albert Hall, both in London.

According to the figures, visitors are also spending more than ever before at distilleries. Last year saw almost £53 million spent in distilleries, with the average spend per person increasing by 13 per cent to £31. In the short term, many distilleries also believe Brexit has given tourism a boost, with more visitors coming to Scotland because of the weak pound and spending more while they are here. But the current uncertainty has not adversely affected investment in visitor facilities.

READ MORE: Outlander and T2 Trainspotting help make Scotland go-to destination for film and TV production

Over the last year distilleries have spent money on new bar areas, staff, technology, such as apps for visitors, and staff, partly as a result of longer opening hours to meet demand. The largest proportion of visitors came from Germany, America and France.

Distilleries are also becoming increasingly popular with enthusiasts from Sweden and Norway. The success of whisky festivals, such as Islay and Speyside, are also helping to attract new visitors to distilleries.

Karen Betts (pictured above), Scotch Whisky Association chief executive, said: “Scotch Whisky – Scotland’s most popular export - is known throughout the world. It is produced right across Scotland, in some of our most beautiful landscapes and some of our remotest communities. “Each distillery is distinctly of its place. Their histories, stories and modern-day craftsmanship fascinate locals and overseas visitors alike. It is not surprising more and more tourists are visiting Scotland’s distilleries to see how Scotch is made and to meet the people involved.

“A welcome further boost to the whisky industry during this time of change would be to see a cut in excise duty in the UK autumn budget. “The high 80 per cent tax burden on an average priced bottle of whisky means foreign visitors often pay more tax for Scotch in Scotland than in their own countries.

READ MORE: Outlander and T2 Trainspotting help make Scotland go-to destination for film and TV production

“That can’t be the right way to encourage more visitors and to support an industry that plays such an important role in the economy, tourism and local communities.”

Malcolm Roughead (pictured above), chief executive of VisitScotland, added: “It’s wonderful to see that Scotch Whisky distilleries enjoyed a record number of visits in 2016. “It’s a testament to the hard work put in by these businesses to give visitors the best experience possible. “VisitScotland is committed to working closely with businesses to showcase the country’s rich assets.

READ MORE: Outlander and T2 Trainspotting help make Scotland go-to destination for film and TV production

“Whisky is one of Scotland’s most valuable commodities with people from all over the world coming to our shores to experience an authentic Scottish dram. “A culinary icon, it remains as important as ever to the tourism industry with one in five visitors making a trip to a whisky distillery during their stay and even more visiting a bar, pub or restaurant to sample our renowned national drink.”