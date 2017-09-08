Nearly half of drivers admit to using a mobile phone while driving, despite the dangers of distraction.

Whether it’s texting, making a call or answering a mobile that rings, 49 per cent of drivers will be taking their eyes off the road at some point.

Researchers quizzed 484 drivers and found that of those using their handset, 45 per cent will be answering a ringing phone while 28 per cent will actually have it in their hand.

The most frequent mobile phone task was found to be checking who is calling before rejecting or answering.

People who have longer commute times are more likely to text and browse on their phones day to day.

They reported they were “extra careful” when using their phone and they were more likely to scan for dangers and police more.

Nearly three quarters (70 per cent) of motorists who admitted using their mobiles were also on the lookout for police at the same time, with a large proportion claiming they kept their mobiles low down to avoid detection.

Lead researcher at the Queensland University of Technology Dr Oscar Oviedo-Trespalacios said when considering the risk of these different mobile phone tasks, most drivers underestimated the distracting dangers of passive phone use, which can increase risk four-fold.

He said: “It is concerning that more drivers reported looking at a screen for more than two seconds or locating and answering a ringing phone, than they did talking on a handheld phone, texting or browsing.

“Finding and reaching for a ringing phone is perceived by drivers as having a mid-range crash risk, however research has showed that this task is one of the most risky activities a driver can engage in.

“This is because drivers are likely to adapt their driving behaviour when talking, texting and browsing, by reducing their speed, increasing their distance from the vehicle in front and scanning their environment more frequently.

“On the other hand, a ringing mobile phone can occur at any time without giving time for the driver to adapt their behaviour and therefore increases the likelihood of a crash.”

Novice drivers were the largest category to admit mobile phone usage but for each year of having a valid licence, the odds of self-reporting handheld conversations while driving decrease by three per cent.

Despite the research, 12 per cent drivers still don’t believe talking on a handheld phone is dangerous.

And 44 per cent of drivers believe that using a hand held device is not dangerous for conversations, despite the distraction increasing the risk of a crash.

On the other hand 72 per cent said it was more dangerous for mobile phone users to browse and text.

In the UK, it is illegal to use your phone while driving unless you have hands free access such as Bluetooth, voice command or a dashboard holder.

Using a hand held mobile you can receive six penalty points and £200 fine.

You may even be taken to court and be banned from driving and receive a £1,000 penalty charge.

If you are using a hands free phone you must be able to stay in full control of your vehicle at all times.

In case of emergency and you are not able to pull over safely to call 999 you are allowed to use a hand held devices.

Drivers who have had their licenses a long time and who had been involved in a crash in the last 3 years reported that they were less likely to use their mobile phone while driving.

The study appears in the journal PLOS ONE.