A MURDER investigation is under way after a man was found with fatal injuries in a house in Fife.

Colin Oliphant was found severely injured at an address in Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty, at around 11am on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old later died at the scene.

Police said he had sustained a “number of injuries” to his body and that a post-mortem had revealed he had been attacked prior to being discovered by paramedics.

Cops were called to the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service and a major probe was launched.

Two houses were sealed off in the street while a car was seen nearby with smashed windows that is thought to be part of the investigation.

Forensics officers in white suits were seen working at the scene as they search for clues as they hunt Colin’s killer.

Police Scotland confirmed Mr Oliphant’s death was being treated as murder as friends paid tribute to him.

The force said their Major Investigation Team are now leading the investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death and identify whoever was responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Brown, from the MIT, said: “Sadly, Mr Oliphant was unable to recover from the injuries he sustained and our thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this time.

“Currently, we are working to establish the movements of Mr Oliphant and the circumstances that led to the attack.

‘We are eager to speak to anyone with information that can assist with our inquiries or if you believe you saw anything suspicious in Keltyhill Avenue, or the surrounding area, on Wednesday morning then please contact police immediately.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Those with information can contact the Major Investigation Team via 101 and quote incident 1047 of the 6th September.

“Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Friends paid tribute to Colin on his Facebook page - which states he trained as a chef and previously worked as a chef de partie at a French restaurant in Edinburgh.

Darren McIntyre wrote: “RIP Colin such a sound guy was a pleasure meeting you. Wished we had of went for that pint now when we caught up again after working together in the past. Thoughts go out to all of your family and close friends. Life is so horrible at times.”