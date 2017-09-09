MOVING Stuart Armstrong into his favoured position in the centre of the park at the start of last season hardly ranks among the most inspired decisions Brendan Rodgers has made during his lengthy managerial career.

A child attending its very first football match would have realised the former Dundee United man was uncomfortable stuck out on the left for Celtic, had lost all confidence and was failing to perform to the best of his abilities.

Nevertheless, Rodgers deserves great credit for identifying the problem, addressing it and resurrecting the career of a player who had, little over a year after arriving in Glasgow, appeared to be in very real danger of being moved on.

What is more, he is owed the gratitude of Scotland supporters for doing so.

A number of theories have been put forward as to why Gordon Strachan’s side, whose chances of reaching the Russia 2018 finals looked to be all but finished, have won three and drawn one of their last four Group F games.

Finally starting Leigh Griffiths, who became the joint top scorer in the section with his second-half strike in the 2-0 win over Malta at Hampden on Monday evening, up front has undoubtedly made a difference to the national team.

But it is no coincidence that Scotland’s play and results have both improved dramatically since Armstrong, who only won his first international cap against Slovenia back in March, has been involved. In fact, having the midfielder in the side has been the key factor in the revival.

The 25-year-old won the Man of the Match award on his debut and again this week. He scored his first goal for his country in the 3-0 triumph against Lithuania in Vilnius three days earlier.

His misplaced pass as Scotland broke upfield in injury-time in the meeting with England back in June led to Harry Kane scoring a late equaliser. But in the preceding 92 minutes he impressed.

Scotland aren’t blessed with a wealth of players with the composure, tactical awareness, intelligence, technical expertise and searing pace of Armstrong. He has the innate ability to unlock a defence and, as we saw once again last week, score a goal himself.

Strachan acknowledged the debt he owed Rodgers following the player’s latest polished display. “Brendan went in there and moved him from the left side,” he said. “He’s different class now. It is a bonus.”

Having the Invernessian in the starting line-up against second-placed Slovakia on October 5 and then Slovenia in Ljubljana three days later will significantly increase Scotland’s hopes of prevailing and securing that runners-up berth and play-off spot.

He is not, though, the only Celtic player who is now flourishing at international level thanks directly to the influence of Rodgers. Griffiths, too, has finally, after five years and a raft of opportunities, established himself as a first choice selection. He has made quite an impact.

The former Livingston, Dundee, Hibernian and Wolves centre forward has always been a superb finisher. Under the guidance of his club manager in the past season he has developed into a far more complete professional. He now creates chances as well as takes them.

As one perceptive colleague pointed out this week, he has set up three and netted three of the seven goals which the national team have plundered in their last three games.

Scott Brown has been rejuvenated by the extended and much-needed break which he took from football last summer. However, he has also responded well to Rodgers’s man management. He is performing as well now as at any point in his playing days.

Craig Gordon has always been a class act, but the keeper can, as a direct result of the coaching he has received at Celtic, now initiate attacks as well as keep clean sheets having improved his distribution. It was his long throw to Andy Robertson against Lithuania which started the move which led to the left back scoring.

Kieran Tierney, meanwhile, just goes from strength to strength. The sky really is the limit for a kid who, despite having just turned 20, has played out of position at right back for the national team with the maturity of someone twice his age.

Brendan Rodgers has transformed Celtic since taking over last season. He has also helped indirectly to revive Scotland’s prospects of reaching the next World Cup.