Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy and his wife have welcomed a baby daughter.
The six-time gold medal winner said both the new arrival Chloe Rose Carol Hoy and his wife Sarra are “doing really well”.
Announced the news on Twitter, Sir Chris wrote: “Delighted to announce the safe arrival of Chloe Rose Carol Hoy this week! Born at 36weeks,4lbs14oz, @SarraHoy and Chloe doing really well.x”
Delighted to announce the safe arrival of Chloe Rose Carol Hoy this week! ????Born at 36weeks,4lbs14oz, @SarraHoy and Chloe doing really well.x pic.twitter.com/Q4zImqbbEz
— Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) September 9, 2017
Lady Sarra Hoy added: “We owe a huge debt of thanks to our local hospital & amazing staff, who gave me the most incredible care, while our family of 3 became 4.”
The couple also have a two-year-old son, Callum, who was born 11 weeks prematurely in 2014, weighing just 2lbs 20z.
We owe a huge debt of thanks to our local hospital & amazing staff, who gave me the most incredible care, while our family of 3 became 4 ❤️ https://t.co/KGmMmzJXhw
— Sarra Hoy (@SarraHoy) September 9, 2017
He spent 60 days in neonatal care but suffered no lasting effects and is now a healthy toddler.
Following his birth, Lady Hoy became the official ambassador of Bliss Scotland, a charity for babies born prematurely or sick.
