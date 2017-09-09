Police have pulled a body from the River Clyde in Glasgow.

Officers and fire crews were called to the scene near the Tall Ship at 12:50pm this afternoon. 

Enquiries are now ongoing to establish the man's identity.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 12.50pm on Saturday, September 9, 2017, police were called to a report of a body in the River Clyde near to the Riverside Museum.

"The body of a man has been recovered and police enquiries are ongoing to establish his identity."

The discovery comes after tragic rapper Calum 'Lumo' Barnes plunged into the River Clyde on Sunday. 