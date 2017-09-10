TAXPAYERS are facing a bill of at least £55,000 in legal costs after Police Scotland refused to reveal how many informants had been recruited by the force.

The taxpayer will foot the bill after a long-running saga that included the single force going to court in a failed bid to challenge a decision by the Scottish Information Commissioner (SIC).

Earlier this year, the Sunday Herald asked Police Scotland for the amount paid to covert human intelligence sources (CHIS), copies of policy guidance, as well as how many informants had been hired. Covert policing has been under unprecedented scrutiny in recent years and a Government-funded inspectorate is examining the practice in Scotland.

The force answered the first two questions – CHIS has received nearly £400,000 in two years – but refused to reveal how many informers have been recruited. After an appeal by this newspaper the SIC, which adjudicates on information disputes, ordered disclosure.

In its judgment, the SIC revealed that Police Scotland had claimed that releasing the number of informants could help Serious Organised Crime Groups (SOCG) and potentially deter informants from coming forward.

However, the watchdog dismissed the arguments and described the force’s submissions as speculative, adding that no evidence of harm was provided.

On the view expressed by senior officers that publication would endanger individuals suspected of being informants, the SIC stated: “The Commissioner fails to see how disclosure of the information requested would place anyone at the remotest risk of identification, or provide any SOCG with the remotest indication that it has been infiltrated, as claimed by Police Scotland.”

Despite the emphatic judgment, Police Scotland challenged it in the Court of Session. The civil appeal judges refused the Chief Constable’s appeal and said they were satisfied the SIC gave clear and intelligible reasons for her decision. The force eventually confirmed that 759 CHIS had been recruited between April 2013 and January last year. According to Police Scotland, the force’s external legal costs in relation to the freedom of information request and the court case is £18,194 “to date”. The figure doesn’t include in-house legal costs, as no charge is recorded or made for advice provided by force solicitors.

The cost to the SIC, which is another public body, currently stands at £37,511, which takes the total to £55,705. It is understood the SIC will pay its own costs initially and then make a claim to the force for reimbursement. Police Scotland spent its share of the total sum against a backdrop of huge budgetary pressures.

Scottish Tory shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said: “Every police service needs informants, it’s plainly how things have to work. The public will not mind one bit that Police Scotland uses this many people to extract vital clues and information. That’s why it’s such a mystery that the force fought so hard to keep these details secret. That battle has now left a cash-strapped force with another unnecessary bill, and caused further damage in reputation.”

Labour MSP Neil Findlay said: “This is extraordinary. Police Scotland seem to be an organisation whose senior management are making repeated wrong calls. Given what we know about the undercover policing scandal they should be much more open and accountable.”

Asked if the force had wasted over £50,000 on a fruitless legal challenge, Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: “No. This money was spent to understand the full implications of this FOI request.” On Friday, Chief Constable Phil Gormley temporarily stepped aside after a further allegation of gross misconduct was made against him. He is being investigated over bullying claims by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.