PERTH is braced for a potential clash between far right extremists and anti-fascist demonstrators today.

The extremist Scottish Defence League claims locals asked them to organise a protest after the council rubber-stamped Perth Islamic Society’s plans for a £1 million mosque which can accommodate around 600 worshippers.

In a prepared statement last night the SDL claimed the mosque will lead to traffic congestion. “A 600-capacity mosque is obviously going to make the traffic and parking problems totally unmanageable,” said a spokesman.

Arif Minhas, a trustee at Perth Islamic Society, said: “We are not changing our plans, we are not doing anything against the law.

“We can’t fight them (the SDL) and we can’t stop the demonstration. It is up to the police. Hopefully they will take care of us.”

A spokesman for the Edinburgh branch of the Anti-fascist Network, which is promoting a counter-demonstration called Smash the Racist SDL-Perth, along with new group Perth Against Racism, said: “We estimate around 10 to 30 people will be on the side of the Scottish Defence League, with 150 to 250 people forming the counter-protest. As usual, anti-fascists will outnumber fascists by a large number.

He added: “We will not allow Muslims in Perth to feel unsafe in their own homes, or to become targets of the SDL and their supporters.”

The anti-fascist group also said they anticipate violent clashes. The two protests have been called for midday today.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland polices all demonstrations equally and fairly, recognising the rights of freedom of assembly, thought and expression.

“With these rights comes the responsibility of all involved to act safely and legally and any criminality will be robustly dealt with, regardless of who you are.”

Local SNP MP Pete Wishart, who will join the anti-fascist demonstrators, accused the SDL of “attempting to whip up anti-Islamic feeling”.

He said: “It is important that they do not secure the Perth streets to themselves and fascists must always be opposed.

“I am not prepared to stand back and allow them to intimidate my constituents and try and spread their hate in our beautiful city.

"I will therefore be standing with the anti-fascist groups in opposition to these people…I hope as many people from Perth turn up to show our communities' disgust at these fascists and protest peacefully in their presence on our city.”