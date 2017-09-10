DENISE MINA has become the first woman author to scoop Bloody Scotland’s annual prize for the best Scottish crime novel.

The acclaimed writer was presented with The McIlvanney Prize for her latest novel, The Long Drop, about the Peter Manuel murders.

The accolade is named after William McIvanney, often referred to as Godfather of Tartan Noir. Set against the backdrop of “grimy Glasgow” in the 1950s the novel brims with suspense and, in the author’s words, “it is a little odd.” Speaking to the Sunday Herald Mina said: “It means the world to me to receive this prize. I used to serve McIvanney in The Chip bar, he didn’t have a big “I’m an author” act. He was a normal person and he made me feel that I could be a writer even though I’m shy.

Loading article content

“To be the first woman to receive the prize is an extra thrill. These things always seem to be random, but random in favour of men, I wonder why that is?"

After the event Mina went on to spearhead a 400 person-long torchlight procession through the streets of Stirling’s old town.