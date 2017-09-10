HEALTH Secretary Shona Robison has called on the UK Government to rule out cuts to disability payments for people set to benefit from a change in the law in Scotland on personal care.
Nicola Sturgeon announced free personal care will be extended to under-65s with degenerative conditions as part of her Programme for Government. The so-called Frank's Law is named after former Dundee United player Frank Kopel who suffered early onset dementia.
Robison has now written to the UK's Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke calling on him to rule out any cuts to disability benefits for people set to benefit from Frank’s Law before the powers are transferred to the Scottish Government.
Kopel was diagnosed with dementia aged 59 and faced bills of £1,200 a month for care until he died aged 65 in 2014, just weeks after he qualified for free personal care.
In a letter to Gauke, Robison said: "I am writing to seek an absolute reassurance from the UK Government that when free personal care is extended to under 65s, that there will be be no reduction in the level of benefits."
A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “We spend more than £50 billion a year to support disabled people and those with health conditions – more than ever before, and the second highest in the G7."
