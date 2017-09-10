A LEADING financial and business advisory firm has joined the calls for a radical overhaul of the country’s business rates system.

Grant Thornton has warned that the Barclay Review, which the Scottish Government commissioned to explore changes to the system, does not go far enough.

One of its experts claimed a number of recommendations, if implemented urgently, could ease the strain on businesses.

These include increasing the frequency of revaluations to every three years and applying a 12-month delay on rates to new builds, reducing the risk to developers.

Chris Smith, property and construction expert at Grant Thornton in Scotland, said: “The Scottish Government’s Programme for Government was bold and proactive, and many of its plans have been broadly welcomed.

“Sadly, there was little detail about what action it intends to take to tackle the business rates issue, beyond studying the Barclay Review recommendations.

“Companies of all sizes, and across all sectors, are waiting to hear what can be done to limit the impact of potentially damaging rate rises.

“Political leaders at Holyrood deserve credit for recognising that something needs to be done.

But we’re calling for them to go further and explore a complete overhaul of the system.

“Such an overhaul cannot be achieved with tax neutral reforms, as such confines will always inhibit the innovative thinking required.”

More than 230,000 premises across the country are liable for rates bills, including 54,000 shops.

This has prompted fears a rate hike could damage Scotland’s struggling high streets.

Meanwhile, many larger businesses are calling for regulatory changes which penalise them for expanding or refurbishing existing premises.

The firm has pointed to a number of “significant concerns” which it claims have not been addressed.

These include the 10% surcharge for properties vacant for five years, as well as the time at which rates are started for new developments, which the firm believes should not be until the first tenant moves in.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We initiated our response to the recent Barclay Review of rates in last week’s Programme for Government, and will set out our fuller response to Parliament this Tuesday - fulfilling our promise to respond swiftly, and underscoring our ambition for Scotland to be the best place in the UK to do business.”

The Barclay Review, led by former RBS chairman Ken Barclay, the review made 30 recommendations aimed at boosting growth, cutting red tape and increasing fairness.

But it rejected calls for a radical overhaul of the £2.8 billion property tax that have grown since a botched revaluation led to a backlash in the spring.