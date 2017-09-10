ARMED police will be on patrol for Celtic’s clash against Paris St Germain as part of a raft of extra security measures for the match.

About 58,000 people are expected to attend the Champions League qualifier at Celtic Park.

Police Scotland said the security measures were not a response to any “particular threat” and that similar tactics were being used at Ibrox and Hampden Park.

However fans are being warned that there will be a zero tolerance approach to disorder, incidents of hate crime or attempts to take flares into the stadium.

Police Scotland urged supporters to plan their journey in advance, with a number of road closures due to be in place.

Superintendent Mark Hargreaves, match commander, said: “Public safety is always paramount for events like football matches, and we have a full policing plan in place to ensure that supporters get to and from the stadium safely.

“I would like to emphasise that the security measures, which includes the presence of armed officers, are not in response to any particular threat as there is no intelligence to suggest that - similar measures have been introduced across a number of stadiums and are being used at Ibrox and Hampden.

“We are well versed in policing these types of events.

“The overall policing plan will include additional security measures in and around the stadium, such as road closures.

“Please be patient as it might take a little more time than usual to get through the turnstiles.

“Therefore I would ask anyone who is attending to ensure they get there early - plan your travel in advance. “As it is such a crucial fixture for both teams, no supporters from either side would want to miss the kick off.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind those attending to be aware of restrictions on what you can bring into the stadium.

“Additionally, anyone intent in causing disorder or hate crime can be expect to be arrested by police.”

Celtic are facing a tough group alongside the French giants, Bayern Munich and Anderlecht.

However, in all Champions League home games this decade, including qualifiers, Celtic have only lost six matches out of 28, beating European powerhouses including Barcelona, Benfica and Ajax.