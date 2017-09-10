A teenager whose parents died within just 12 days of each other had his wish granted after he begged judges to send him to PRISON.



Kyle Kelbie, 19, told magistrates a spell in prison would be a way out his 'downward spiral' after he admitted burglary - and got his wish as he was caged for 12 weeks.



The teen said he wanted a spell behind bars to "sort his head out".



Blackburn Magistrates' Court, Lancs., heard Kelbie had been drinking heavily to blot out the fact that his mum and dad had both died within two weeks of each other.



Prosecutor Alex Mann, prosecuting, said a window of a letting agents had been broken to gain entry and CCTV showed two males inside the premise.



Kelbie, of Nelson, Lancs., told police at the time he had no recollection of the incident - but accepted he was filmed inside the shop.



He pleaded guilty to burglary at Purple Homes Letting and theft of a charity box and medication.



Zabair Afzal, defending, said Kelbie had travelled to Lancashire from Dundee in Scotland so he could see his father before he died of cancer in August of this year.



Tragically, just over a week later his mother also passed away.



Mr Afzal said: "He says he has been drinking very heavily to block out his pain and escape from his personal grief.



"Whatever happens today he will be taken back to Dundee where he is in breach of a probation order and he believes a spell in prison would help him sort his head out."