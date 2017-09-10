LYCRA-clad warriors were in abundance as 7,000 people rode from Glasgow Green to Edinburgh on all shapes and sizes of bicycles.

Riders didn't appear to have been put off wearing the stretchy rubbe clothing as the Pedal for Scotland event set off.

In fact, the participants who ranged from people dressed as Batman to football celebrities and even the odd politician, didn't seem to care about Olympian Sir Chris Hoy's recent criticism of lycra use by cyclists.

