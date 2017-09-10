LYCRA-clad warriors were in abundance as 7,000 people rode from Glasgow Green to Edinburgh on all shapes and sizes of bicycles.
Riders didn't appear to have been put off wearing the stretchy rubbe clothing as the Pedal for Scotland event set off.
In fact, the participants who ranged from people dressed as Batman to football celebrities and even the odd politician, didn't seem to care about Olympian Sir Chris Hoy's recent criticism of lycra use by cyclists.
Loading article content
Now in its 19th year, Pedal for Scotland attracts thousands of people who pedal from Glasgow Green to the Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh. Over 5500 riders took part in the 45 mile Classic Challenge while 600 took on the 93 mile Big Belter.
Around 900 riders of all ages took part in the family friendly Wee Jaunt, joining the Classic Challenge riders for the final 10 miles from Linlithgow to the Royal Highland Centre.
Transport Minister Humza Yousaf MSP got on his bike at the start where hew as joined by football pundits Peter Martin and Alan Rough, the former Scotland goal-keeper for the light hearted jaunt. Radio DJ Robin Galloway was also present.
Now in its 19th year, Pedal for Scotland attracts thousands of people who pedal from Glasgow Green to the Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh. Over 5500 riders took part in the 45 mile Classic Challenge while 600 took on the 93 mile Big Belter.
Around 900 riders of all ages took part in the family friendly Wee Jaunt, joining the Classic Challenge riders for the final 10 miles from Linlithgow to the Royal Highland Centre.
Many participants were raising money for children and young people affected by poverty by supporting the event’s official charity partner, The STV Children’s Appeal.
Keith Irving, chief executive of event organiser Cycling Scotland said:
“Congratulations to everyone who completed Pedal for Scotland, getting fit and raising money for a great cause."
Mr Yousaf added: “I am absolutely delighted to be part of Pedal for Scotland today. Scotland’s biggest bike event is an incredible opportunity to showcase the activity, and it’s also a fantastic opportunity for sponsored fundraising."
Funds were raised for STV's Children's Appeal.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?