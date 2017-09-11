A PERTHSHIRE spruce pulled from the mud of no-man’s land in World War One is amongst contenders to be named Scotland’s Tree of the Year 2017.

Other contenders include the little "Big Tree" in Kirkwall, Orkney, and an oak planted by the philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in his home town, Dunfermline, in Fife.

The competition, run by The Woodland Trust, celebrates the country’s best loved trees, from historic giants to those with a special local story to tell.

Following public nominations earlier in the year, six finalists have been shortlisted for a public vote, which opens today for one month.

David McCabe’s Spruce in Crieff, Perthshire, came from a sapling pulled by the Scottish soldier from the mud at Passchendaele, during the First World War.

Lieut. McCabe sent it home to his father in an ammunition box together with a letter which read: "Owing to the amount of shell, rifle and machine gun fire which the place has been subject to, practically nothing is alive which is any taller than the trees I sent ….. some of the fiercest fighting of the war having taken place in their vicinity."

McCabe died from war wounds in 1917 and never returned to Crieff, but a century on the young tree has grown to maturity as a magnificent living memorial at Abercairny Estate.

The Carnegie Oak was planted in Pittencrieff Park in 1904 by the famous industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

Carnegie lived within a stone’s throw of this park as a boy, and described his gift of the oak as "the most soul-satisfying public gift I ever made, or ever can make, to the people of Dunfermline forever".

Even older still, the ancient Beauly Sycamore dominates the picturesque ruins of 13th century Beauly Priory, which Mary Queen of Scots visited in 1564 on her way to Dingwall.

They other nominees include The Big Tree, in Orkney; The Greenock Cut Oak, in Inverclyde; and The Old Holly Bush, at Castle Fraser, in Aberdeenshire.

Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the winning tree will also receive a £1000 care package that can be used to arrange an expert health check, provide interpretation or educational materials, or hold a celebratory event in honour of the tree.

Beccy Speight, Woodland Trust chief executive, said: "Once again the public have nominated many fantastic examples of trees with truly inspirational stories, which highlight how intrinsic trees are in peoples’ lives.

"It’s a reminder of why we need to care for individual trees and that they still need true protection in law from development or mismanagement."

Clara Govier, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery added: "We are delighted that with our players’ support, the Woodland Trust is able to provide this opportunity for communities all over Britain to celebrate and care for their fantastic trees."

Scotland’s winning tree will be named at the Scottish Parliament in December.

Trees of the Year are also being voted in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. One will be chosen as the UK winner to go forward to the European competition.

Scotland's current "tree of the year" is a copper beech known as the "Ding Dong Tree", which grows in the playground at Prestonpans Primary School in East Lothian. It gained its name from a tig game invented by pupils who compete to touch the trunk, shouting "ding dong".