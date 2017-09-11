Sir Richard Branson has shared photographs and video showing the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma on his private island Necker.

The billionaire businessman was pictured in front of torn-down buildings and uprooted trees.

In a blog post, the Virgin founder wrote: “As you can see from the photos, much of the buildings and vegetation on Necker has been destroyed or badly damaged.

.@virginunite coordinating aid to local BVI families & communities affected by Hurricane #Irma.Please donate to help https://t.co/0USuxvk1dS pic.twitter.com/31gSkWwiZh — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) September 11, 2017

“We felt the full force of the strongest hurricane ever in the Atlantic Ocean. But we are very fortunate to have a strong cellar built into Necker’s Great House and were very lucky all of our teams who stayed on (the) island during the storm are safe and well.

“This story is about the tens of thousands of people who have lost their homes and their livelihoods.”

Sir Richard was writing from Puerto Rico, where he said he is mobilising aid efforts and rebuilding plans for the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and the wider Caribbean.

Necker damage huge, but BVI #Irma story is not about Necker – about 1000s of people who've lost homes & livelihoods https://t.co/0USuxvk1dS pic.twitter.com/BaUpvJ22pv — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) September 10, 2017

He said he has spent the past two days visiting staff who live on Virgin Gorda and “as many people as possible” to distribute aid, water and supplies.

“We have seen first-hand just how ferocious and unforgiving this storm was,” he added.

The entrepreneur said the UK Government has a “massive role to play in the recovery of its territories” through short-term aid and long-term infrastructure spending.

He compared the situation to the US giving funding to western Europe for rebuilding after the Second World War, calling for a “Disaster Recovery Marshall Plan”.

Sir Richard signed off his update by saying he has been “overwhelmed by the messages of support sent to those across the region and to myself”.

He added: “I’ve lived in the BVI for a long time and I know this wonderful part of the world and its amazing people will bounce back stronger than ever. Thank you for your continuing support, it means the world to us.”