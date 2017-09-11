A STUNNING picture of red grouse in the Cairngorms, a sea horse, a polar bear with its playful cub and a rain-soaked bald eagle are among the world class finalists of a major photography exhibition.

Italian Hugo Wassermann waited patiently in the cold of the national park after a lack of snow and the lifts being out of operation put paid to skiing for the day.

It was then he caught the birds ambling at leisure through the patchy snow, moving only slightly to make way for the occasional member of staff and a maintenance vthe ehicle.

