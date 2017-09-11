A STUNNING picture of red grouse in the Cairngorms, a sea horse, a polar bear with its playful cub and a rain-soaked bald eagle are among the world class finalists of a major photography exhibition.
Italian Hugo Wassermann waited patiently in the cold of the national park after a lack of snow and the lifts being out of operation put paid to skiing for the day.
It was then he caught the birds ambling at leisure through the patchy snow, moving only slightly to make way for the occasional member of staff and a maintenance vthe ehicle.
Loading article content
Mr Wassermann's efforts have paid off as Off Piste has made the finals in the urban category of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
This year's competition attracted almost 50,000 entries from professionals and amateurs across 92 countries.
Another finalist was an image taken by American snorkellist Justin Hofman, whose beautiful picture of a seahorse hitching a ride on a piece of plastic with its delicate prehensile tails off Sumbawa Island in Indonesia reached the finals of the single image section.
The following day he took ill, highlighting the dangers of marine debris, with more pieces of plastic and other human products set to outweigh the number fish in the oceans by 2050.
German photographer Klaus Nigge reached the finals in the animal portrait category after waiting for several days in the rain to catch an image of a bald eagle that was soaked to the skin at Dutch Harbour on Amaknak Island, Alaska.
American youngster Ashleigh Scully was a finalist in the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year section, with his image of a brown bear returning to get her playful cub in Alaska’s Lake Clark National Park.
The 51st year of the competition will see the finalists' work displayed at the National History Museum in London, which runs the annual competition, from October 20 until the spring before they go on tour.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.