A DEVOTED husband of 43 years killed his wife and then confessed to police saying: “She is now free,” a court has been told.
Ian Gordon, 67, suffocated wife Patricia, 63, who had terminal lung cancer, in their bed as part of a pact to prevent her going into hospital.
He was originally accused of her murder, but the charge was dropped last week at the High Court in Glasgow after his daughter Gail, 46, gave evidence for him.
The retired painter and decorator pleaded guilty to the killing under diminished responsibility at their home in Troon on April 28 last year, a plea accepted by the Crown.
Prosecutor Iain McSporran QC said that mother-of-two Patricia, who retired on medical grounds from her job in 2006, suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease. as a result of being a long-term smoker. She also believed her had lung cancer and had a fear of hospitals.
He added: “The couple’s children Gail and her younger brother Gary and the brother and sister of Mrs Gordon all describe ... Mr Gordon as a man who loved, and would do anything for his wife.”
Sentence was deferred until next month.
Judge Lord Arthurson allowed Gordon bail, but told him: “You should read nothing into that.”
