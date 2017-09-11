ONE of the biggest sat nav companies in the world is failing to recognise the Queensferry Crossing - sending motorists on lengthy detours.

Motorists using a Tom Tom sat nav and wanting to cross the Forth from the east side of Scotland are being diverted across the Kincardine Bridge.

While recognising that the Forth Bridge is currently closed, it fails to recognise the new crossing opened by the Queen on September 4.

And users say they have been told that the sat nav will not be updated to include the crossing for another two months.

It has meant that instead of going on a 19 mile route from Edinburgh to Dunfermline across the new crossing, motorists are being being sent on a 23 mile detour via the Kincardine Bridge.

The Tom Tom route from Edinburgh to Dunfermline will take you across the Kincardine Brige as it does not recognise the Queensferry Crossing

Google Maps recognises the new crossing

One motorist said he had updated his sat nav to ensure the crossing was on it, but was "surprised" to see that it was not there and contacted Tom Tom to raise his concern. But he was told that the crossing would have to wait till the next update cycle in over two months.

"Tom Tom is supposed to be the Rolls Royce of sat nav and I was aghast to find that the crossing didn't exist, even though Her Majesty the Queen open the bridge last week. It made no difference to Tom Tom," he said.

"The AA map has the bridge on, the RAC map has the bridge on and Google Maps has the bridge on too.

"Locals will know it is wrong, but those that are not local will not know and follow the sat nav to the Kincardine Bridge."

Neil Greig of the Institute of IAM Roadsmart: "In this age of instant connectivity it seems very old fashioned to have to wait for a huge structure like the Queen's ferry Bridge to appear on sat navs."

There have been calls for the Forth Road Bridge to be re-opened in a bid to ease congestion until the "tourist boom" of the Queensferry Crossing passes.

Both ends of the new £1.35 billion bridge have experienced queues stretching for miles since its opening.

Mr Greig added: "I doubt however if it's adding that much to the current problems. In reality the sooner the 40mph limits are lifted and motorway regulations applied the better."

The new bridge across the Firth of Forth re-opened to vehicles on Thursday, ahead of the morning rush hour.

It had initially opened to traffic on August 30 but was closed for celebrations between September 1 and 6, with vehicles using the Forth Road Bridge instead.

A 40mph speed limit is in place on the approach roads and over the new crossing.

The Forth Road Bridge remains open to pedestrians and cyclists as work continues to make the final connections to the network.

Amsterdam-based Tom Tom were approached for comment.