THE future of a small island school has been secured after two new families with six children moved in next door.

New pupils, cousins Leo and Chayce Wright, both five, have increased the school roll of Ulva Primary School, in the remote North West of Mull, from five to seven.

Now their four younger brothers and sisters are waiting in the wings to boost the school roll even further in years to come.

An innovative community solution to address the school’s falling numbers, after it was threatened with closure six years ago, has resulted in two new homes for rent being built – so close that they can be seen from the playground.

A points allocation system, which favoured young families, ensured new pupils filled the homes.

Mairi Nicolson, 36, principal teacher at Ulva Primary, said the affordable housing project had been a great success and explained: “There weren’t a lot of young families here, there didn’t seem to be any coming and the housing in the area was outside the price range of young couples.”

Chayce’s mother, Sam Wright, 34, and Leo’s mother Stacey Inglis, 33, who is now the school janitor, said the two families had moved from Tobermory to take advantage of the opportunity of a rural lifestyle, with secure accommodation. Their husbands work at a local fish farm.

Mrs Wright, a carer, said: “Having previously had to move frequently from one private let to another, it is very comforting to know we can make this house our long-term home.

“We had lived in private rents for three and a half years and had three houses in all. We were ready for a move and this is such a lovely school and lovely community.”

Susie Carmichael,52, acting headteacher at Ulva Primary, said: “We have seven pupils now, including two from the new families and we will have two more new pupils next year and two more after that.”

Mull and Iona Community Trust (MICT) housing project manager, Helen MacDonald, said: “The level of interest from potential tenants offered us the impetus to plan further affordable housing in the Ulva Ferry area.”

Iain Thomson, chairman of Ulva School Community Association, added: “It is fantastic to welcome these two families into the new houses, and the community.”