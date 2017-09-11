A GREAT-grandfather has flown a plane alone for the first time at the age of 82 – after starting flying lessons just a year ago.
David Luke, 82, took to the skies on his own after just 18 hours of training at Strathaven Airfield, in Lanarkshire.
He had never flown a plane until he began training a year ago shortly after the death of his wife, Catherine.
Mr Luke, from Delves Park, Lanark, said: “It was overwhelming.
“It fully exceeded everything I imagined. You only feel your emotions after you have done it, you are too occupied during the flight.
“I have achieved what I wanted to do.”
Although he has completed his first solo flight in an Ikarus microlight, Mr Luke has no intention of trying to fly other planes as the licence is too expensive.
Mr Luke retired from being the head of Scottish operations for Atco Lawnmowers in the 1990s.
And after moving to a smaller home two years ago he found himself with enough time and money to try out his lifelong dream.
Graham McNally, from Strathaven Airfield, said: “He has done well for his age, and he’s a lot better than a lot of younger guys.
“It is like driving, some people are just more switched on and learn quickly.
“It’s quite unusual, you don’t get many people that age that learn to fly.”
Mr Luke has three daughters, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
His wife, Margaret Catherine, died aged 80.
Mr Luke added: “I’ve not really made up my mind of what to do next.
“I don’t see anything coming out the end of it, it’s just something to keep busy with.”
Mr Luke has also started flying model aircraft to fill up his time since he lost his wife.
The world’s oldest active pilot is Ernie Smith, aged 99. He first got a licence in 1946.
