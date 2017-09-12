The capital of Scotland makes its debut in one of televisions most successful dramas this week

The time travelling romantic drama Outlander, which is shot in Scotland, will feature scenes shot in Edinburgh for the first time since it was first broadcast in 2014.

Film managers in the city hope it will lead to an 'Outlander effect' as fans of the series, which stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, travel to the capital to see the locations featured in the drama.

