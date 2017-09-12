The capital of Scotland makes its debut in one of televisions most successful dramas this week
The time travelling romantic drama Outlander, which is shot in Scotland, will feature scenes shot in Edinburgh for the first time since it was first broadcast in 2014.
Film managers in the city hope it will lead to an 'Outlander effect' as fans of the series, which stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, travel to the capital to see the locations featured in the drama.
Loading article content
Series three of the drama, based on Diana Gabaldon's best selling books, features scenes in Edinburgh locations, including Craigmillar Castle, Bakehouse Close and the Signet Library.
The filming took place in September last year, and January of this year.
Rosie Ellison, Film Manager at Film Edinburgh, said: "It’s great to have another production shine a light on our beautiful and historic city.
"Edinburgh’s potential as a filming location really has no limits with every street and building offering something completely different and unique which is evident in the locations Outlander has chosen to film in.
"We’re thrilled to have three new locations feature in the new season and anticipate an 'Outlander effect' in the capital.
"After featuring in Outlander, Blackness Castle’s visitors soared an incredible 72%.
"We’re hopeful the showcase of Edinburgh’s Craigmillar Castle, Signet Library and Bakehouse Close will have a similar impact."
Councillor Gavin Barrie, Housing and Economy Convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: "Edinburgh is becoming increasingly popular as a centre piece for global filmmakers and TV producers.
"Our cobbled streets, historic properties and beautiful green spaces set the scene for hundreds of productions every year including blockbusters like the Avengers, Trainspotting and now, Outlander.
“The Council helped to facilitate the crew when they were on set late last year, and we fully expect to see a boost in location tourism once Series 3 has aired.
Outlander Season 3 picks up as Claire, played by Ms Balfe, returns to her life in 1948.
Meanwhile in the 18th century, Jamie, played by Heughan, deals with the aftermath of the doomed Battle of Culloden.
Outlander Season 3 airs is available on Amazon Prime in the UK.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.