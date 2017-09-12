A MAN who was convicted of breaching the peace by wearing women’s underwear in his home in full view of neighbours has been cleared after high court judges ruled he did not commit a crime.
David Wotherspoon, 41, was seen wearing a bra at his flat window in Rutherglen, Lanarkshire, and in the hallway with the front door open.
Residents complained to housing bosses and Wotherspoon was convicted of breach of the peace at Glasgow Sheriff Court in August last year. He was sentenced to a community payback order with a requirement of 18 months' supervision.
Loading article content
He launched a failed challenge to his conviction at the sheriff appeal court but after taking his case to the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh it has now been overturned.
Three law lords have said that while his conduct was “exhibitionist” and “provocative”, it was not criminal.
They said that prosecutors have failed to prove that Wotherspoon had caused alarm to members of the public who had spotted him.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?