Scots flyers will be able to jet directly from the capital to the Capitol from next May.

United Airlines has announced plans for a non-stop route from Edinburgh to Washington DC - home to the impressive Capitol building where Congress is based - boosting tourism.

It is the first time such a route has operated to and from the US capital city.

The US airlines will operate the service from 23rd of May 2018, offering daily flights from capital to capital.

It will continue to operate their year-round flights to New York Newark as well as extending their summer service to Chicago.

Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport Gordon Dewar said: “This is fantastic news for Edinburgh Airport and Scotland as we connect our two capital cities for the first time.

“As Scotland’s busiest airport, we are a leader for international destinations and this demonstrates the confidence of US carriers in the Edinburgh market, standing ahead of other parts of the UK with such strong inbound tourism demand.

“Our partners at United have seen first-hand the positive impact of flights from Edinburgh to New York Newark and Chicago, and we are keen to replicate that to Washington for both a business and tourist audience.

“The Scottish economy will also benefit as we open up Edinburgh to a new market and as international passengers continue to soar, we will see a positive contribution to the local and national economy.”

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “This new service between Edinburgh and Washington DC will help to strengthen the important economic and cultural links between Scotland and the United States.

“The launch of a direct route into America’s capital city is great news for Scottish businesses, giving them better access to important US markets through United’s hub operation. It will also help support our tourism industry by making it even easier for visitors to get a taste of the fantastic experiences Edinburgh, and Scotland as a whole, have to offer."