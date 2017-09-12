NOT one, not two but three Jeremy Corbyns turned up at the TUC’s annual get-together by the Sussex seaside, thanks to two large TV screens in the cavernous conference hall.

As soon as Jezza bounded onto the stage, he was met with a wave of comradely love. Hoots, whistling, cheers and applause. The Labour love-in had begun.

On either side of the podium were large pictures of happy workers, who did not seem overly concerned about the 1% pay cap.

But the Jezza triplets were. They derided the insecurity that had consumer the workplace, grabbing some laughter when they noted: “In fact, insecurity now goes right to the very top of public life – just ask Theresa May.”

The first loud cheer came when the chief comrade attacked those nasty Tories for seeking to “divide people on the cheap” by scrapping the pay cap for the police and prison officers but not for everyone else. A Labour Government, Jezza declared, would give all workers a pay rise. Hooray.

The hairy Leftie spoke of “solidarity”, he decried the “1980s time-warp of neoliberal dogma”and how Labour would “stand by you” to battle for workers’ rights.

The comrades lapped it all up, regularly applauding in all the right places where Jezza paused, and whistling and hooting at favoured passages.

But the real zinger came when Jezza turned into Field Marshall Kitchener and, not quite pointing his finger at the cameras, urged people, particularly the younger generations, to go out and join a trade union. “Do it today; you’ll never regret it,” implored the Labour chief to wild applause from the comrades.

He poked fun at the “billionaire tax-dodging press barons” and insisted the time would come when Theresa May’s “weak and chaotic government will be prised out of Downing Street”.

In his final flourish, Jezza returned to the New Labour mantra he has appropriated and ended his speech with the words “for the many not the few”. There was a pause because no one thought he had actually finished. He stepped back, smiled, and then stepped forward again to say thank-you.

The comrades, realising it was over, rose and began to applaud, whistle and hoot. There was even a section of brothers, who began football chanting: “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn!” The boy had done well, the team were over the moon but it was only what you would expect from a safe home game.