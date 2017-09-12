One of Glasgow’s most popular bars has unveiled the results of a major six-month long renovation with Scotland’s first-ever cider rooftop garden.
The Magners Rooftop Cider Garden at Malones is expected to become one of the nation’s top hangout spots and comes complete with outdoor heating and swinging seat.
The bar combines the relaxed vibe of a rustic backyard with all the essentials that make for a good night out; a BBQ station, picnic tables, and bespoke VIP booths with built-in ice-buckets.
At the heart of the bar is an apple tree centrepiece, draped in twinkling lights and with bottles of Magners dangling from its branches.
As an added bonus, with Glasgow’s temperamental weather, some of the garden is covered, meaning customers can enjoy a drink no matter what Mother Nature dished out.
Simon Keane, managing director at Malones, described how the staff have wanted to create “an amazing rooftop” bar since opening four years ago.
He added: “With Magners on board, we’ve been able to make it happen.
“There really is nothing like this bar anywhere in Scotland and we’re over the moon to launch this incredible space.”
Malones Irish Bar can be found at 57-59 Sauchiehall Lane. The rooftop bar is open until 10pm seven days a week.
