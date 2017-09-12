An offshore oil platform has been shut down after two workers were injured by a crane.
Repsol Sinopec Resources UK said an investigation is being carried out into the incident on the Fulmar installation in the North Sea on Monday evening.
Two men were treated for “non-life threatening injuries”, with one of them airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further treatment.
The platform, which is around 215 miles east of Dundee, has been shut down while the incident is investigated.
A company spokesman said: “Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited can confirm that two people have been treated for non-life threatening injuries following an incident involving a crane on the Fulmar installation.
“One person was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further assessment. Family members were informed and all remaining personnel on board are safe.
“The platform has been shut down while the incident is investigated further.”
