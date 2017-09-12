A confused pensioner sped along the wrong side of the dual carriageway at 70 mph for at least six miles before she was eventually brought to a halt.
Karen Hutchins, 66, ignored numerous horrified drivers who flashed their lights at her to alert her that she was going the wrong way on the A9.
She continued driving east in the overtaking lane of the westbound dual carriageway. She continued driving as other motorists flashing their lights as a warning to others.
Loading article content
Hutchins, of Sutton Coldfield, admitted driving dangerously and on the wrong side of the road between Inchmichael and Longforgan on the A9 in November, when she appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sheriff James MacDonald said: “I am not at all clear how it came to be that this lady, who does not live locally or anywhere near this jurisdiction, found herself here.”
Hutchins pled guilty by letter and sentence was deferred for the preparation of background reports and for the accused to appear in person.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.