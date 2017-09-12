A 23-year-old cask of Scotch whisky filled by the former chancellor Ken Clarke can finally be opened now a Scottish constituency has voted the Tories back in, the area’s new MP has said.
Douglas Ross, the new MP for Moray, revealed the anecdote to MPs as he made his maiden speech in the Commons.
Moray produces more Scotch whisky than anywhere else in Scotland, Mr Ross said, adding: “Everyone will have their favourite tipple from a Moray distillery, but one I’m particularly interested in at present currently sits in warehouse number one at Glenfarclas distillery.
Loading article content
“The cask that sits in warehouse number one was filled in 1994 by the Member of Parliament for Rushcliffe (Mr Clarke), who was also at the time chancellor of the exchequer.
“As he sealed the barrel, he stated that it could only be open and the whisky bottled when Moray once again elected a Conservative Member of Parliament.
“I know good things come to those who wait and I was relieved that the people of Moray decided that by 2017, the whisky had matured long enough.”
Mr Ross took the seat from the SNP’s former leader in Westminster, Angus Robertson.
Mr Ross paid tribute to his predecessor, saying he was a conscientious local MP who also played an integral role in national politics.
Among the issues he highlighted were constituents being charged extortionate fees by delivery firms who believe Moray is “in some far-flung island”.
Mr Ross also mentioned his hobby as a football referee, but said he was not interested in sitting in the Speaker’s chair to oversee parliamentary debates.
“Twenty-two unruly individuals is more than enough for me to try and control, I can’t imagine what 650 must be like,” said Mr Ross.
“However, I’ve found when I’m struggling with 22, flashing a red card and reducing the numbers can help somewhat.
“So if the procedure committee were interested in involving a red and yellow card system to the chamber, I’d be more than happy to provide the necessary tools.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.