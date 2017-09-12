A 23-year-old cask of Scotch whisky filled by the former chancellor Ken Clarke can finally be opened now a Scottish constituency has voted the Tories back in, the area’s new MP has said.

Douglas Ross, the new MP for Moray, revealed the anecdote to MPs as he made his maiden speech in the Commons.

Moray produces more Scotch whisky than anywhere else in Scotland, Mr Ross said, adding: “Everyone will have their favourite tipple from a Moray distillery, but one I’m particularly interested in at present currently sits in warehouse number one at Glenfarclas distillery.

Loading article content