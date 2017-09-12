POLICE are examining whether the daughter of Taggart actor John Michie had "substances" in her system as it emerged the man being held on suspicion of murder was being questioned about class A drugs.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, 25, was found dead in woodland on the edge of the Bestival music festival site at Lulworth Castle in Dorset in the early hours of Monday.

The 28-year-old man, identified as a friend of Fletcher-Michie, held on suspicion of murder is now also being questioned on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug.

Dorset Police said last night that he has been released under investigation.

They had been given until Tuesday afternoon to either charge or release him – or to ask a magistrate for an extension.

On Saturday, Dorset Police working at Bestival issued a warning about a rogue batch of tablets found on the festival site, urging festival goers to dispose of them as they contained “unknown chemicals”.

Police said further examinations, including a toxicology report, will take place over the coming weeks in order to "establish whether there are any substances in Ms Michie's system or other suspicious circumstances".

Drugs have not been linked as being a factor in Louella's death.

Louella's 60-year-old father who has also starred in Holby City and Coronation Street said he had lost "an angel" and has stated he believed it was “a tragic accident”.

Jamie Jamieson, understood to be in a relationship with Ms Michie’s sister Daisy, told friends online: “The Michie family do not believe this was murder in any way, contrary to the suggestions in certain tabloid news outlets."

Friends have told of their shock, and one, Rhian Duncan, is dedicating her Wednesday teaching class at Pineapple, Europe's biggest celebrity dance studios, to "my beautiful friend" and all proceeds from it are to go towards supporting the Michie family.

Rhian Duncan. Source: Facebook

"Not only did she come and smash it all time she was a very close friend of mine that put the biggest smile on my face," she said. "No one can ever be you Lou Lou my little Lou forever in my heart and I'll carry you where ever I go. I am heartbroken. Our ten years of friendship will be forever special."

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire, of Dorset Police, said: "Detectives are working tirelessly to investigate the full circumstances surrounding this tragic death.

"A post mortem examination took place that was inconclusive and therefore we need to undertake a number of other examinations before we can establish why she died.

"The 28-year-old man arrested is in addition being interviewed on suspicion of supply of a controlled drug. He remains in custody today under caution in order to assist officers with the investigation. He was known to Louella.

"We continue to work with the festival organisers and our thoughts are with Louella's family at this extremely difficult time."

Mr Michie, who made his name playing DI Robbie Ross in STVs Taggart between 1998 and 2010, said: "We've lost our angel. It's not murder - they were friends. It was just a tragic mistake, a tragic accident."

The actor who currently plays neurosurgeon Guy Self in BBC medical drama Holby City and has two other children, Daisy and Sam added: "She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible."

In a statement, his agent said Mr Michie and his wife Carol asked for privacy during the "traumatic time".

Actor and director Richard Wilson, a close family friend, was the godfather of Ms Michie. He said in a statement he said: "Richard Wilson, Louella's godfather, was very, very attached to her and does not feel able to comment at this present time." Mr Wilson and Mr Michie are believed to have first met on the set of period drama film A Passage To India in 1984.

Louella with Richard Wilson. Source:Instagram

Chriss and Tiffany Campbell-Welch, the directors of Tiffany Theatre College, paid tribute to former student Ms Michie.

"Louella was a very gifted student, a beautiful young lady with a sweet soul who was well loved by everyone, peers and mentors alike," they said.

"She had a wonderful ability to light up the room with her smile and make everyone feel happy."

On Monday the organisers of Bestival said they were "devastated" following news of the death.

Miss Michie was a model and dancer. She studied performing arts at the Tiffany Theatre College before teaching yoga in Dalston, East London.

Her social media profiles show her attending Glastonbury and a string of other festivals and trendy gigs over the summer.

It is understood the family was travelling down to Dorset on Tuesday to identify Miss Michie's body.

Mr Michie and his partner of 30 years, Carol Fletcher, a former Hot Gossip dancer, were seen packing a blue MG estate before driving away shortly after 10am.