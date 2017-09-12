A TEACHER who asked two pupils about their sex lives for his own gratification has been ordered to carry out community work.

Kenneth Boal, who will also have to pay his two victims £1,000 each in compensation, has been placed on the sex offenders' register for 18 months.

He is also barred from having unsupervised contact with young people under the age of 17 for the next 18 months, while he is on probation.

Livingston Sheriff Court heard the 54-year-old, who was deputy head and in charge of child protection at the school, repeatedly made lewd comments to the third and fourth year girls during private meetings in his office.

Boal, of Leslie Place in Edinburgh’s Stockbridge, was earlier convicted of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices.