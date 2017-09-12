A PILOT project embedding a financial advice worker in GP surgeries in the east end of Glasgow has resulted in an extra £850,000 going into people’s pockets, according to a report.

The Deep End advice worker pilot project placed an adviser from the Greater Easterhouse Money Advice Project (Gemap) into two GP practices in Parkhead.

An evaluation of the project has been carried out by Building Connections – one of the organisations involved in the initiative – and it has been published by the Glasgow Centre for Population Health.

