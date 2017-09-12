A THUG who knocked a man out before returning with a knife as he threatened to 'butcher him' faces jail after admitting serious assault.
Jack Gren “looked like he was going to stab his victim to death” who was left semi-conscious during the vicious assault in a St Andrews hostel.
Gren and his victim were totally unknown to each other, but met in a TV room at the establishment where both were staying while working in the Fife town.
Initially they and others sat chatting and drinking amiably.
However, an argument broke out between the victim and another man prompting a brawl to erupt.
Fiscal depute John Adams told Dundee Sheriff Court that Gren began to wade in with punches and kicks, knocking his victim to the floor.
Mr Adams said: “The accused then punches and kicks him repeatedly on his head and body whilst he was on the ground, rendering him unconscious.
“The accused then left the room and returned a short time later holding a five inch kitchen knife.
“He saw the complainer lying on the ground and shouted ‘I want to butcher him’ and brought the knife down towards him.
“Another witness intervened and prevented him striking the complainer and they left the room."
“When police arrived 20 minutes later the complainer was found lying on the floor drifting in and out of consciousness.”
Gren, 22, of Glasgow, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of assault committed on June 8 2017.
Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports, adding: “It’s very hard to see anything other than custody is going to be the outcome.”
