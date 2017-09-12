A man arrested on suspicion of murdering the daughter of Taggart actor John Michie and supplying a Class A drug has been released under investigation, police said.
The body of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, 25, was discovered in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, on Monday.
Officers were alerted to concerns for the welfare of Ms Michie, who was attending the event, just before 1am and her body was located following a search.
A Dorset Police spokesman said: "An initial post-mortem examination took place on September 11, which showed no clear signs of an assault.
"However, further examinations will need to take place over the coming weeks, including toxicology, in order to establish if there are any substances in her system or other suspicious circumstances.
"A 28-year-old man, who was known to Louella, was arrested on suspicion of murder and supply of a controlled class A drug. He has now been released under investigation."
