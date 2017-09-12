A TEENAGER has been charged for allegedly carrying a weapon near a school in Aberdeenshire.
Police say the incident happened near Peterhead Academy area and a 14-year-old boy was detained to help police with their enquiries.
Inspector George Cordiner said: “Officers attended and a 14-year-old was quickly detained to assist with their enquiries.
“He has subsequently been charged and is due to appear in court.”
A new anti-knife crime policy is due to get under way in Aberdeen. This follows the stabbing to death of Bailey Gwynne, 16, by a fellow pupil at Cults Academy just outside the city in 2015.
The arrest comes days after it emerged that parents of children as young as four will be told to sign letters pledging to educate their kids on the dangers of taking knives to school in Aberdeen.
The newly-enhanced “Anti-Weapon/Knife Crime Policy”, which was prepared in the aftermath of the killing of 16-year-old Bailey Gwynne at Cults Academy in October 2015, will be handed to councillors for approval.
One of the proposals is for parents and guardians – and potentially pupils as young as eight – to sign letters which set out the city council’s policy on knives in schools.
